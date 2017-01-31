Trump Opponents Protest In St. Joseph

January 31, 2017 Local Stories 1 comment
0131

The local protests about President Donald Trump continue. On Tuesday, a crowd of about 70 gathered outside of the St. Joseph office of Congressman Fred Upton. Berrien County Democratic Party Chair Eric Lester told WSJM News they were there opposing the president’s immigration executive order.

“The outrage of our citizenry at what Mr. Trump is palpable,” Lester said. “It’s just awful what Mr. Trump is doing.”

Lester said they’re also against Trump, in general. The protest was held outside of Congressman Upton’s office because Lester says they want to get the local Republican’s attention.

  • Kevin Scherer

    TRUMP is doing something in America that should have been done a long time ago. STOP FUNDING other countries.. STOP ALLOWING companies to outsource and bring the shit back here. KICK OUT THE ILLEGALS AND BUILD THAT WALL… GOD BLESS AMERICA. I have been fighting for disability and not getting any help. Congressman Upton, I still have not gotten any farther with these assholes. I thought you were helping out???