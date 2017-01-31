Plan To Repeal Michigan School Intervention Law Considered In Lansing

A legislative committee has held an initial hearing on a bill to repeal and replace Michigan’s school-intervention law, which comes as the state mulls the future of 38 schools pegged for closure for academic reasons. Jared Burkhart, Executive Director of the Michigan Council of Charter School Authorizers, told Michigan News Network

“We need to respect our local individuals,” Burkhart said. “We need to give schools the information they need to turn around and give them the runway to move forward.”

The legislation is being reviewed by a state Senate committee. Three schools in Benton Harbor — the Dream Academy, the STEAM Academy, and the International Academy — are on the list of schools that could soon close.