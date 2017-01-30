Upton: Trump Should Scale Back Executive Order On Immigration

January 30, 2017 Local Stories 1 comment
Congressman Fred Upton has weighed in on President Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel into the United States for citizens from seven Muslim majority countries. The St. Joseph Republican says the Trump administration should scale back the order. In a statement, Upton adds he’s “heard from a number of local folks with valid concerns for themselves or loved ones, as well from global companies that have legitimate worries relating to the international travel of their employees.” He says the executive order has created confusion for travelers and businesses, and that the Trump administration should work with Congress on finding ways to strengthen the border. In 2015, Upton rejected calls for a travel ban based on religion.

    Yes, better draft and internal briefing could have been made for this temporary hold of all travel from poorly vetted regions … Between Nov 8 and now what did our Congressman provide as some constructive contributions to implement the list of promises made by President Trump? Has he edited any Health Care proposals?