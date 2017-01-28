Lawmaker: Focus Should Be On Workers Who Have Stopped Looking For Employment

As Michigan’s unemployment rate sits just above 5%, state Representative John Bizon believes lawmakers need to focus on a growing percentage of people no longer actively looking for work. He tells Michigan News Network they need training.

“Why is it that they have decided to leave their previous employment?” Bizon said. “Once we find the answers as to why they feel they cannot go back to work, then our work is cut out for us.”

If a person’s decision not to go back to work is due to advances in technology, Bizon says a higher emphasis on job training is needed in Michigan. The Battle Creek Republican says more brainstorming is needed in Lansing.