Suspects On Loose After Beating Bloomingale Man During Home Invasion

A 53-year-old Bloomingdale Township man is hospitalized after being badly beaten by four men during a home invasion late Thursday night. The victim tells the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department that three black men and one white man in their late teens or early 20s knocked on his door on 41st Street around 10 p.m. and forced their way in by pistol-whipping him in the head. One pointed a gun at him and ordered him to open his safe. The suspects stole money, several hand guns and long guns and continued to beat the man so bad he was knocked out for about an hour. He drove to a neighbor’s house to call police. Deputies have not released descriptions of the suspects other than to say they are all between 18 and 23 with slim builds. The white suspect is about 5’6″, while the African-American suspects are 6’2″, 5’8″ and 5’6″. Anyone with information is urged to call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.