Police Looking For Truck Involved In Highway Fatality

A man helping a friend who ran out of gas lost his life on I-94 in west Michigan Friday morning. Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas tells WKZO the 49-year-old Battle Creek area man was putting gas into the car on eastbound I-94 near Galesburg when he was hit and killed by a semi-truck and the driver kept going. Now, police are asking for help finding its driver.

“Mostly our message goes out to other truck drivers,” Matyas said. “The truck drivers are the eyes and ears of the highways, and we’re hoping one of them may have heard something.”

Matyas says the woman being helped jumped into a ditch and avoided injury. She and a male passenger were treated for shock. The semi may have damage to its right side, and it’s described as a full rig with a dark cab and a white trailer.”