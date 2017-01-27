MI Secretary Of State Online Services Working Again After Outage

From the Associated Press — Customers can again conduct transactions online or in person at Michigan Secretary of State offices after a computer outage shut down the system for roughly six hours. State spokesman Fred Woodhams apologized for Friday’s inconvenience. People use the website and branch offices to renew their vehicle registration and driver’s license and to conduct other business. Late fees will be waived for expirations occurring Friday if customers complete their transaction on or

before Monday. Woodhams says the state is using an “outdated” mainframe computer system “that is not working.” The state in 2015 sued Hewlett-Packard, accusing it of failing to complete a multimillion-dollar overhaul of computers at Secretary

of State offices.