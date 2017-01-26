Saginaw Doctor Jumps In The Race For Governor

From the Associated Press — A Saginaw doctor and political novice running to be Michigan’s next governor says he’s prepared to spend “millions” of his own money on the 2018 race. Republican Jim Hines embarked Thursday on a three-day introductory tour in seven cities around Michigan. In Lansing, the 61-year-old obstetrician-gynecologist said he’s cutting back his hours at a job he loves because he feels “called to take care of the people of Michigan.” He lists priorities as jobs, education and infrastructure. Hines filed campaign paperwork in February 2016 and is largely unknown. But he’s loaned his campaign about $140,000 and says he’s been spreading his name by running 5-kilometer races around Michigan. Governor Rick Snyder can’t run under term limits. Other likely Republican candidates include Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley.