Cass County Child Care Has License Suspended

A Cass County woman has had her license to run a child care facility suspended by the state. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs tells our newsroom Julie Pellow, of Dowagiac, has run the facility out of her home since 1995. A recent inspection found violations related to caregiver suitability, appropriate care and supervision, responsibilities, outdoor play area maintenance, and children’s records. As a result, her license is suspended, and she has to tell all of the parents of children she’s been watching. Pellow does have the right to appeal and get a hearing.