Northern Michigan Polar Plunge Canceled Due To Thin Ice

From the Associated Press — You know it’s an unusual winter when a polar bear plunge is canceled in the Upper Peninsula. Police tell The Daily Mining Gazette that the ice is too thin for the dip Saturday on Portage Lake in Hancock. The plunge typically attracts hundreds of people as part of an annual Finnish-American winter festival. There will be a parade in downtown Hancock, followed by a wife-carrying contest, sled races and other community events. Hancock is in Houghton County, 260 miles northwest of the Mackinac Bridge.