President Trump Meets With Automakers, References Whirlpool

President Trump wants more automotive factories built in the U.S. He met this morning with the CEOs of General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler at the White House to discuss ways to do it.

“We have a very big push on to have auto plants, and other plants, many other plants, you’re not being singled out, believe me, I promise, but to have a lot of plants from a lot of different items built in the United States and it’s happening and it’s happening big league,” said Trump at the outset of the meeting.

The President also referenced a southwest Michigan manufacturing giant in his plans for more American manufacturing, saying “We had Whirlpool up yesterday, we’re talking about big construction of facilities. And it’s not the construction I want, although that brings jobs. It’s the long term jobs that we’re looking for.”

Ford scrapped plans to build a new factory in Mexico earlier this month in favor of investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Michigan, while GM has also pledged a billion dollars in investment in American auto plants.