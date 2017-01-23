Women’s March Held In St. Joseph

Several dozen men and women took to the streets of downtown St. Joseph on Saturday as one of many Women’s Marches held nationwide. About 60 took part locally, while crowds were much larger in big cities. The crowd in Chicago is estimated at around a quarter-million people, and around 500,000 marched in Washington, DC. That rally included a few busloads of people from here in southwest Michigan. Organizers of the marches say the rhetoric of the November election cycle “insulted, demonized, and threatened” women nationwide. A focus was placed on LGBT rights along with women’s and voting rights, and climate change.

Photo credit: Brad Gorman