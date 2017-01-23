St. Joseph Reaches Settlement With Former Public Safety Official

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against the city of St. Joseph by its former deputy public safety director. Al DiBrito was fired from the post in 2014 by former City Manager Richard Lewis after a conflict with former Public Safety Director Mark Clapp. Lewis, Clapp, and the city were then sued by the former deputy director who alleged wrongful termination. On Monday, city commissioners agreed to pay $150,000 in exchange for DiBrito’s dismissal of the suit. DiBrito also waives further appeals in federal court and agrees not to reapply for employment with the city. City Manager John Hodgson said there will be no further comment on the matter.

Pictured: Al Dibrito