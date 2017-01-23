Officials: Michigan Lighting Upgrades Cut Costs, Energy Use

From the Associated Press — Officials from the state and a utility say a six-month partnership to improve lighting on Michigan roadways is cutting costs and reducing energy use. The Michigan Department of Transportation last year participated in DTE

Energy’s Energy Efficiency Business Program. The department installed nearly 13,000 energy efficient LEDs on a number of Detroit-area freeways and reported a reduction in energy use. Detroit-based DTE and the state say Monday the lighting upgrade is expected to save an estimated $2 million in energy costs in 2017. In a statement, Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley says he looks forward to “additional partnership and savings in the future.” DTE is giving MDOT a $1 million rebate check to help offset the cost of the department’s investment in energy efficiency improvements.