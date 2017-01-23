Income Tax Filing Season Begins

It’s time once again to think about filing your taxes. Ron Leix, with the Michigan Department of Treasury, tells WSJM News you could start filing on Monday. Treasury has one main recommendation for doing your taxes these days.

“The easiest and quickest way for Michigan taxpayers to file their taxes and get their refund immediately is to file electronically,” Leix said. “This helps ensure tax refunds are accurate and improves tax refund turnaround times.”

The deadline to file your taxes this year will be Tuesday, April 18. That’s because the 15th will fall on a Saturday and there’s a holiday in Washington, D.C that Monday. You can find lots of information on finishing your Michigan taxes at MIFastFile.org.