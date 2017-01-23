Commissioners Hear Proposal For Street Near Lions Park Beach

The stalemate remains over what to do with Second Street near Lions Beach Park in St. Joseph. That’s after city commissioners Monday heard from an attorney representing a property owner who wants to turn the part of the street dead ending at the lake into a pedestrian access area. Frank DeFransesco tells WSJM News his client would like to build two homes, one on the north of the street and one to the south. That makes letting beach goers park on the street less attractive.

“Once you build the homes and the curb cuts there really isn’t much room for parking,” DeFransesco said. “So rather than do that, let’s beautify it and have a nice entry point for pedestrians, for people in the neighborhood, for visitors, that kind of thing.”

The property owner has proposed putting in a walkway and landscaping. Many nearby residents still want that part of Second Street to be used as a parking area. City commissioners didn’t take a vote, but asked Defransesco to come back with some more ideas. Commissioner Fran Chickering said it’s time for all sides to reach a compromise.