Benton Harbor Mayor To Hold Town Hall To Discuss Possible Closure Of Schools

Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad will hold a town hall this week for anyone concerned about the possible closure of three areas schools to come and air their thoughts. Word came last week that the state may soon target the International Academy at Hull, the STEAM Academy at MLK, and the Dream Academy to be shut down. Muhammad is inviting all parents, students, community leaders, and others to come to Benton Harbor City Hall this Thursday to talk about the impact and ask questions. The forum will be at 6 p.m.