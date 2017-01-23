AAA Michigan: Statewide Average Gas Prices Fall 11¢

AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have fallen by about 11¢ per gallon in the past week. The Dearborn-based auto club says Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.29 per gallon. That’s about 66 cents more than it was at the same point last year. The lowest average price was about $2.16 per gallon in the Flint area, while the highest average was about $2.48 in the Marquette area. It was the third week in a row Flint had the lowest average and the second consecutive week that Marquette had the highest. In Benton Harbor and St. Joseph, we’re averaging $2.19 a gallon, down 12¢. AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state. The auto club is warning the recent downturn in prices may just be temporary with OPEC’s December monthly output report awaiting release.

The Associated Press contributed to this report