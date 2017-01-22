Three Benton Harbor Schools In Danger Of Being Shut Down

January 22, 2017 Local Stories 1 comment
Three schools in Benton Harbor are in immediate danger of being shut down by the state. On Friday, the Michigan School Reform Office released its latest list of failing schools identified as being reviewed for the Next Level of Accountability. That means they could be targeted for closure within the next 30 to 45 days. Reform Office Director Natasha Baker tells WSJM News the International Academy at Hull, the STEAM Academy at MLK, and the Dream Academy are on the list. She’s talked with the local superintendent.

“We have met with Shelly Walker, as well as her team,” Baker said. “So, we are in the loop about what they’ve been working on. However, it remains to be seen how many kids are really able to improve their academic performance.”

The fate of those three schools will be decided by the end of February. Also, Benton Harbor High School is on the state’s bottom 5% list. That means it could soon find itself with the same status of the schools currently facing closure. In all, the state is now considering the closure of 38 schools around Michigan. You can find out more at michigan.gov/sro.

  • Kathy Dreher

    “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”
    Nelson Mandela

    The teachers and administrators in Benton Harbor undoubtedly understand the above quote. One does not pursue the education required to educate others without understanding the truth of President Mandela’s words.

    So who in the Benton Harbor community does not get it? Because babies are malleable clean slates at birth, the blame is squarely on the parents. If they aren’t helping their children learn, they are stealing their futures. If they aren’t reading to their babies and toddlers and taking them to the Benton Harbor Public Library (that’s the big building full of books at 213 E. Wall Street) they are sabotaging their own children. Shame on them.