Suspected Animal Abuse In Lawrence

A case of suspected animal abuse is under investigation in Lawrence. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department was tipped off to a situation at a home in the 200 block of South Exchange Street Sunday morning and found three dogs with no heat, water, or electricity in the vacant home. Animal feces, urine, and trash were found scattered throughout. Deputies say the dogs were confined to the basement without any care, and have been sent to Van Buren County Animal Control. Charges are being pursued against a 32-year-old Hartford woman in the case. Her name has not been released. The Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office will review the report from deputies.