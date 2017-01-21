Stabenow Opposing Trump Attorney General Nominee

January 21, 2017 Local Stories 1 comment
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, of Michigan, plans to oppose Senator Jeff Sessions’ nomination at attorney general, citing his sketchy history of race issues. He’s not the only nominee the Democrat opposes.

“I have deep concerns, in general, because this is a very unusual set of nominees and we are looking at predominantly billionaires and bankers, and the first question I have is will they be putting their own business interests first, or the people’s interests first,” Stabenow told Michigan News Network.

Stabenow does think James Mattis, the nominee to head the Department of Defense, is qualified for the job.

  • Justice Delivered

    Obama and Holder saw to it that civil rights violations of people who were forced to defend themselves against black assailants were allowed to flourish, George Zimmerman, Officer Wilson and many others were subjected to a broad spectrum of of nationally organized (RICO) attacks on them, their families and business associates. ACORN operatives were embedded in DOJ and paid by DOJ.
    In fact, DOJ was seriously compromised.
    I believe that Sessions is a good candidate to return DOJ to a neutral enforcer of law for all.
    For the record, I was a Democrat and even voted for Obama, now I am an
    independent. It would be an understatement to say that Obama and his
    poor character played a big role in my deserting the party, and Stabenow
    is, to put it mildly useless.
    Look at the results of the election, not just Trump, but also huge Republican gains across the board.
    Clearly, I am not the only person who is sick of the Democrats. That is
    the legacy of Stabenow and many others following Obama like sheep. It
    is time to put Stabenow out to pasture..