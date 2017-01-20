Women’s March Planned For Saturday In Lansing

On Saturday, thousands of Michigan women will take to the streets in opposition to what they say is a wave of discrimination since the November election. Sarah Eisenberg is one of the organizers of the Women’s March on Lansing, which is expected to draw more than 5,000 people. She says the event is not about President Donald Trump, but about a narrative of intolerance that she believes needs to be addressed at the state and local level.

“We felt strongly that this is not where we need to be, this is not right, this is not a state that we recognize as one that we’re proud to live in and raise our kids in, and we need to do something about it,” Eisenberg said.

The issues the marchers say they are fighting for include healthcare, equal pay, women’s rights, ending violence against women, respect for gay marriage and education. More information is at MarchOnLansing.org.