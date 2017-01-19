YMCA Merger Announced

It’s official. The Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA and the Niles-Buchanan YMCA are merging. The two have been exploring the possibility since March when they started forming a management agreement. They’ve been sharing services since June, and tell us it’s worked out well. Mowitt Drew, of the Niles-Buchanan YMCA, says becoming one united entity to serve all of Berrien County just made sense as the next step. The new association will be called the YMCA of Southwest Michigan. Each branch will maintain its independent identity, while the two pool their resources.