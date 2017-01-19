Flint Congressman Not Satisfied With Snyder Response To Flint

Flint Congressman Dan Kildee is not impressed with Governor Rick Snyder’s State of the State address. Kildee tells WKZO Snyder only devoted about two minutes to the Flint water situation Tuesday night, adding there are better ways to handle the situation.

“There are children who will face developmental challenges,” Kildee said. “There ways to address the problems those kids will have. There is additional infrastructure support the city of Flint needs to fix the pipes that the state of Michigan damaged.”

Klidee slammed Snyder on Twitter following Tuesday’s State of the State. He says the governor has not followed through on promises made to Flint last year.