Students To Learn More About The Buchanan Promise Thursday

Students at Buchanan Schools will have a chance to learn all about a new local scholarship program Thursday night. The Buchanan Promise will provide college help to any local student starting with the class of 2017. That’s according to Rob Habicht, with the Michigan Gateway Community Foundation.

“It’s a sliding scale award,” Habicht told WSJM News. “If you have attended Buchanan Schools and reside inside the district, you’re going to be an eligible student. The longer you have been a student, the higher the grant up to a maximum of $2,500 per student a year for up to four years.”

An informational session is set for 6 p.m. Thursday at the high school. Students and their parents are welcome to come and have all of their questions answered. They can also apply for their scholarship on site.