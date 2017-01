If you’re looking for a job, Speedway needs about 1,000 people. The gas station-convenience store chain announced Wednesday it’s about to hire that many workers across nine states, including Michigan. They’ll be doing open interviews at every store next Wednesday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Speedway says it’s filling all positions. There are Speedways in Bridgman, Berrien Springs, Coloma, Three Oaks, Niles, Bangor, Paw Paw, and Mattawan. Good luck.