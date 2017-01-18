MDOT Working With Other States To Prepare For Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous vehicles are about to take over the world, and road agencies in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania want to be prepared. That’s why the new Smart Belt Coalition is being formed. Matt Smith, with the Michigan Department of Transportation, tells us MDOT is working with its counterparts to ensure technology to accommodate self-driving vehicles is installed on roads.

“If we can broadcast this information directly into applications running on vehicles, about where there’s icy spots, where there’s reduced visibility, where there are work zones, where there’s a crash, or where emergency vehicles are located — those are the types of applications that we want to do,” Smith said.

Smith says the goal is to establish a long-distance network of infrastructure for autonomous vehicles. The SBC will formalize its partnership in the coming months.