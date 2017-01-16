Study Finds Teen Depression On The Rise

January is known for being the peak month for people suffering from depression, and that includes teenagers. A recent study shows depression in teens is on the rise, and many are not receiving treatment. That’s according to psychologist Kate Eshleman, who spoke with Michigan News Network.

“Young people often think that they can handle these things, and they go to peer for additional peer support, which can be helpful to an extent,” Eshleman said. “If they’re having serious symptoms or signs of depression, they should really seek a professional.”

Common symptoms of depression include losing interest in activities you normally enjoy, sleeping too much or too little, and gaining or losing weight without trying. Anyone feeling affected should see their doctor.