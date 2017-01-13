Plan Would Phase Out MI Income Tax

Rolling back the state’s income tax. A bill has been introduced in Lansing to do just that. State Representative Lee Chatfield thinks it’s a good idea.

“Immediately what we’re going to see is an immediate reduction in the income tax, and what we’re going to be doing as a legislature is delivering on the promise that the previous administration made, but the legislature failed to come through on that,” Chatfield said. “So, thi, for me, is delivering on a promise, and them seeing tax relief.”

The Emmet County Republican says the proposed legislation would cut the current 4.25% tax rate to 3.9%. Then decrease it by .1% each year following. Opponents say getting rid of the income tax would just mean increasing other taxes and fees.