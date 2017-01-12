West Michigan Woman Becomes Hand Transplant Donor

A Norton Shores woman who died in September has become the first hand transplant donor for Michigan’s federally designated organ and tissue donation program. The Detroit News reports that 21-year-old Shayna Sturtevant died after

developing a brain abscess stemming from an ear infection. She was a registered eye, organ and tissue donor. MLive reports that Sturtevant’s parents granted special permission necessary for the hand transplant to go forward. Sturtevant’s kidneys, lungs, pancreas and liver were also donated for transplants. Officials from Gift of Life say the transplant was successful, but that the organization doesn’t release details about recipients. According to United Network for Organ Sharing, 30 people have received hand transplants, including 18 single-hand transplants and 12 double-hand transplants, in the United States since 1999.