Two MSP Troopers From Paw Paw Honored

Two Michigan State Police troopers who serve out of the Paw Paw post have been honored with an award in Lansing. Troopers Steve Shiel and Paul Plangger have been given the Corporal Samuel A. Mapes Criminal Patrol and Investigation Award for their work on southwest Michigan highways and in communities. The MSP gives out that award each year to troopers who “look past the traffic stop” to get proactive in stopping crimes. Troopers Shiel and Plangger now get to wear a special ribbon on their uniforms, and they’ll be given first crack at driving a couple of commemorative cruisers coming to the post as part of the state police 100th anniversary.

Pictured: Shiel on the left, Plangger on the right.