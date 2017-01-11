State Investigating Legionnaires’ Cases In Flint

State health officials say they’re following up on 17 cases of Legionnaires’ disease last year in Genesee County after winning a legal dispute over access to records. The Department of Health and Human Services sent a letter Wednesday to Flint-area health officials and McLaren Hospital. The department wants to know more about what the hospital is doing to strengthen its water system. A phone message and email seeking comment were left with the hospital. At least two Legionnaires’ cases from 2016 have been linked to McLaren. The patients survived. Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, says she has no evidence that the hospital is risky for patients. The Michigan appeals court recently threw out orders that prohibited McLaren

and local health officials from talking to the state about Legionnaires’ disease and water issues in Flint.