Chicken Coop Fire Started In Exhaust System

A cleanup effort will be getting underway at the Chicken Coop in St. Joseph following this week’s fire. The St. Joseph Township Fire Department tells us the building suffered plenty of smoke damage in Tuesday’s blaze, but it’s not a total loss and repairs can be made. The fire was contained to the building’s exhaust and duct system, where it all started. Firefighters think the cause of the fire could have been an exhaust fan. They had to knock a hole in the chimney to put out the flames, and cleared the scene within about an hour.