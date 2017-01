Police in Atlanta, Georgia say three people from Benton Harbor are dead following a crash over the weekend. It happened Sunday when the car they were in hit a utility police and then burst into flames. Killed were 36-year old Joi Whaley Barnes, along with a man identified as her boyfriend, and another woman who has not yet been identified. Whaley was the sister of former NBA star Robert Whaley. Staff at Harbor Shores, where Whaley’s mother works, have launched a GoFundMe to help the family.