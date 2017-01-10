BH Schools Could Seek Renewal Of Sinking Fund Millage This Year

The Benton Harbor Board of Education will decide next week whether to place a 10 year renewal of the district’s sinking fund millage on the May ballot. The sinking fund pays for a variety of building improvements each year, says district CFO Scott Johnson.

“Some examples in any district can include boiler replacements,” Johnson said. “It would also include window replacements for more energy efficient windows. Or, heating, ventilating, or air conditioning equipment.”

The millage is two mills, and the fund generates about $1.3 million per year for the district. Thanks to a recent change in state law, the district will also now be able to use the sinking fund for some technology and security purchases.