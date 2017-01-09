South Haven To Do A Tree Inventory

The city of South Haven is about to begin a tree census. Public Works Director Bill Hunter tells WSJM News they’ve secured a grant from the state to count every tree on city property and keep it recorded so they can better plan development.

“You want to be able to plant the right species in the right segments of town and also diversify your whole urban forest as a whole, so in the future, if something does happen — say a certain disease or a certain pest comes in — it’s not devastating,” Hunter said.

Hunter says many cities are now keeping track of all the trees. It’ll cost about $40,000 to count the estimated 4,000 city trees. The state grant is for $20,000. The work will start in the spring.