No Injuries In Dowagiac School Bus Crash

No one’s hurt following a crash involving a school bus in Dowagiac Monday. Police tell us it happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of Orchard and North Street. The 17-year-old driver of a Grand Prix told officers she didn’t see the bus as she approached the intersection. The Grand Prix slammed into the side of the bus. On board were only the driver and a 5-year-old passenger, but neither were hurt. Due to Dowagiac Union Schools policy, they were still both checked out by EMTs. The 5-year-old’s parents were called to come pick their child up, and police gave a ticket to the 17-year-old.