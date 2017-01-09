Michigan State Senator Eyes Rural Development Appointment

A Michigan state senator has been approached by the president-elect’s team to be considered as the state director for USDA’s Rural Development office. It’s responsible for a $1 billion budget. Senator Mike Green, of Mayville, says rural Michigan has always been important to him.

“My focus ever since I’ve been in the legislature has been rural Michigan,” Green said. “I live in rural Michigan, I’ve been elected to the county board, the state House, and the Senate representing rural Michigan, and that’s been my focus most of the time I’ve been there.”

If Green is selected, he says it may be an opportunity that is simply too good to pass up. In the role, he’d be responsible for a $1 billion budget.