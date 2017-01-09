Heart Of Cook Grant Applications Being Taken

The Berrien Community Foundation is once again taking applications for Heart of Cook grants. Heart of Cook is a grant program funded by the Cook nuclear power plant that goes to non-profits around Berrien County each year. Last year, they gave out $53,000 in funding to programs in the fields of education, human services, and environmental protection. In all, a total of 29 organizations benefited. Anyone thinking of applying for a grant for their own group can do so at BerrienCommunity.org/HOC. The deadline is February 6.