Gas Prices Continue Rising

Gas prices continue to go skyward in Michigan. Triple-A puts the statewide average to start the week at $2.51, up 15¢ from last week and higher than last year by 59¢ a gallon. In the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph area, we’re paying $2.49 on average, which is up 16¢. The state’s cheapest fuel in the ten areas surveyed by the auto club is found in Flint at $2.48, while drivers in Ann Arbor pay the most at $2.53. Michigan’s average price is the ninth-highest in the nation and the highest in the Midwest. AAA says the oil markets are being driven higher by OPEC’s decision to cut production by 1.8 million barrels per day.