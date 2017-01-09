Chikaming Twp Police Looking For Burglary Suspects

Police in Chikaming Township are looking for a couple of burglary suspects who they say fired off a gun as they got away on Friday. Shortly after midnight, officers were called to a home on Sawyer Road on a report of a burglary in progress. They were told by the homeowner two men had gone into his barn. He went outside to confront them, and one of them came out and pointed a long gun at him. The two suspects then ran off while one fired the gun, possibly at the homeonwer’s dogs. The two men are described as white males wearing Carhart-style clothing. Police remind everyone to lock their cars and outbuildings at night.