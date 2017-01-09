Chicago Cubs Bringing World Series Trophy To St. Joseph

If you want to get up close and personal with the World Series Trophy, also called the Commissioner’s Trophy, you’ll have your chance next month. It will be in St. Joseph on Monday, February 20 along with Kalamazoo on the same day. The World Series champion Chicago Cubs are taking the trophy on a tour of the Midwest following their first title in 108 years last fall. The time and location for the St. Joseph and Kalamazoo displays of the trophy are yet to be announced. The Cubs will also take the 24-inch trophy to South Bend on January 21st and will show it off at the South Bend Cubs’ Performance Center at Four Winds Field and Purcell Pavilion on the Notre Dame campus.