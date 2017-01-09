Benton Harbor Store Robbed Twice Since December 26

Thieves have hit JB Party Store on East Empire in Benton Harbor not once, but twice since the day after Christmas. Both armed robberies resulted in the suspects getting away with what public safety considers a “large amount of cash,” but no exact amount has been released. The most recent robbery was early last Thursday morning, and during that one, one of the suspects actually fired a shot into the ceiling. No one was hurt. Investigators have released surveillance photos of the suspects in the hope someone recognizes them and turns them in to police. Benton Harbor Public Safety officers believe the two robberies on December 26 and January 5 are related.