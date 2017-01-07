U.S. Employers Add Jobs In December

U.S. employers added 156,000 jobs in December, capping a year of slower but solid hiring. The Labor Department says the unemployment rate ticked up to 4.7%. Michigan News Network Business editor Murray Feldman tells us Michigan is helping to lead the way with health care jobs.

“Because we have healthcare jobs nationwide up 40,000,” Feldman said. “Healthcare one of the biggest areas of job growth here in Michigan, and also social services. Nationwide lasst month, 20,000 people found jobs in social services.”

Hourly pay jumped almost 3% from a year earlier. That’s the biggest increase in more than seven years.