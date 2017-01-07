Ann Arbor To Hold Another Deer Hunt

State wildlife officials have signed off on Ann Arbor’s plan to kill up to 100 deer and sterilize dozens more. The Ann Arbor News says 11 parks and nature areas will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight during the 15-day hunt, which starts January 30. The shooting will be performed by sharpshooters from White Buffalo Inc. Ann Arbor wants to reduce the deer population to protect plants and animals and to reduce deer-vehicle crashes. A deer management plan was approved by the city council, 9-2, in November. Mayor Christopher Taylor opposed it, saying the $250,000 cost to manage deer is too expensive. Taylor says the killing of deer in parks “shakes people” and “undermines their sense of home.”