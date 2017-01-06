St. Joseph Winter Beer Fest Set For This Month

If you’re a fan of fine beers, there will be something for you to do in St. Joseph this month. Set for the 28th is the second annual Winter Beer Fest. St. Joe Today’s Tess Carragher tells WSJM News they’ll have 15 regional breweries on hand letting everyone try samples.

“Each of the breweries will be bringing three or four of their brews,” Carragher said. “They want to talk to you about it, you can sample them. We’ve also got live music by the Reindogs happening. So, it’s a fun time.”

The St. Joseph Winter Beer Fest will be downtown, right behind Jimmy John’s, and tickets are limited. Carragher says now is the best time to get them. They can be bought for $35 at the St. Joseph Welcome Center or at the Mendel Center box office.