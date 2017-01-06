More Snow Means More Visitors To Berrien County Parks

More snow in December helped to make Berrien County parks busier places. Parks Director Brian Bailey tells WSJM News the most popular thing to do at the inland parks in the winter is cross country skiing, and in December, Love Creek County Park saw a good number of visitors.

“We’ve had about 270 daily trail passes sold at Love Creek, while last year there were zero, and we did about 115 ski rentals at Love Creek,” Bailey said.

Bailey says the other park people frequent in the winter is Madeline Bertrand, which also has had increased visitation over last year. One new activity that’s growing in popularity at the parks is fat tire bike riding. He says they’ve got some bikes available for rent if you want to hit the trails.