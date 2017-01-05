Upton Defends Penalties For Live Streaming House Protests

Republicans in the U.S. House this week failed to gut an ethics panel, but they did pass new rules to retaliate against Democrats for live streaming a gun control protest last year when the House was not in session and the CSPAN cameras were off. New penalties have been introduced to fine House members for live streaming such protests. Critics say the GOP retaliation against Democrats is a violation of free speech, but St. Joseph Republican Congressman Fred Upton says there’s a right way and a wrong way to hold a protest.

“What we saw last summer was a real shut down of the House, a violation of the rules,” Upton said. “When rules are violated, whether you’re a member of the Congress or anybody else, there’s going to be some penalty, as there should be.”

The new rules will allow lawmakers to appeal possible fines of up to $2,500. That’s because of concerns the punishment is unconstitutional