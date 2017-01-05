State Senator Proposes Eliminating Michigan Income Tax

A conservative Republican state Senator from Macomb County, Jack Brandenburg, wants to eliminate the state income tax. Michigan News Network Lansing Bureau Chief Tim Skubick says it would not be a gradual roll-back of the income tax rate, but rather a complete elimination of it all at once.

“He wants to put together a work group in the Senate that will look at seven other states that currently operate and have enough revenue, apparently, without an income tax, including Florida, Texas, Nevada, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Alaska,” Skubick said. “His question is, ‘If they can do it, why can’t we?”

At the moment, Brandenburg wouldn’t have the necessary votes to get this done. And he’ll most likely face opposition from Governor Rick Snyder.