Police: Missing Man Drowned

The death of a man whose body was found at a Lincoln Township beach on Sunday has been ruled a drowning. 38-year-old Dilbag Singh was reported missing to the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety on Friday. The next day, his SUV was found crashed off the bluff along Lakeshore Drive. Then, Singh’s body was found Sunday afternoon at Glenlord Beach near Stevensville. St. Joseph Public Safety says a coroner has determined Singh drowned. They say it could take several weeks for toxicology results to come in.